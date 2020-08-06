Will Instagram’s New Reels App Take Down Tik Tok?

It was just a matter of time. Instagram is coming for TikTok with a direct competitor called Reels.

Reels allow users to create short-form videos set to music just like TikTok, with an array of effects and filters over the top of them. In addition, Instagram has revamped its Explore page as a new way to build a following. Reels also offers both private and public options.

Instagram has no plans to pay creators. However, TikTok is beginning to pay some creators.

Will you stay with TikTok or switch to Reels?