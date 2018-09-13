Will Christina and Britney Do a Song Together?

Christina Aguilera may be squashing an alleged longtime beef between her and Britney Spears by answering one question.

“Will she ever do a song with Britney Spears?”

Aguilera was on Kimmel and talked about how if social media was big back in the day she would’ve squashed certain crafted beefs with other singers. “When I was coming up it was very obvious, me and Britney…the considered rivalry thing,” Aguilera said. “If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together or something and squashed it.”

On that note, Kimmel asked would she still do a song with Britney and Christina said, “Hey, I’m down… if her reps say it’s ok.”

Would you want that?

Do you believe there was ever a beef between the two?

When is the last time you squashed a beef with your supposed enemy?