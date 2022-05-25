Will Britney Spears appear on ﻿’Euphoria’﻿? Her meeting with The Weeknd sparks rumors

Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc

Britney Spears, like many people, is an outspoken fan of Euphoria, and a since-deleted Instagram post has fans buzzing that she could make a cameo on the popular HBO drama.

Sharing a short video of her hanging out with The Weeknd and Euphoria director Sam Levinson, the Grammy winner revealed, “Here’s me today meeting the director of @euphoria today and @theweeknd,” which has fans scrambling over the possibility of Britney’s return to acting.

Britney’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, further fueled rumors by commenting, “New character in Euphoria?” In addition, The Weeknd commented with a single red heart emoji.

While the “Toxic” singer spent much of her post focusing on Euphoria, fans also pointed out The Weeknd is currently working on a music-industry drama series called The Idol, which he co-wrote with Levinson. The series follows a female pop star who falls in love with a Los Angeles club owner who is also a cult leader.

That series is currently going under a “new creative direction,” which means the show’s “adjusting its cast and crew accordingly,” according to an HBO spokesperson. It is currently unknown how or if Britney fits into the equation.

Also in Britney’s post, she spoke about having clarity in her life and opened up about being forced into “840 hours” of therapy against her will. She also revealed that, seven months prior to being committed against her will, she had been meeting with charities to help ﻿Hillary Clinton﻿ “cut the red string for the key to Las Vegas,” but the opportunity never arose. “That’s Hollywood for you,” she remarked.

