Will 2020 bring a new Zedd album?

ABC/Heidi GutmanZedd may finally gift fans with a new album in 2020.

After one fan tweeted at the deejay, "its been 5 years since your last album Zedd please stop playing," Zedd retweeted it with the reply, "2020."

Zedd's last album, True Colors, came out in 2015, but he's been far from idle. Among the standalone singles he's released since then: "Stay," with Alessia Cara; "Starving," with Hailee Steinfeld and Grey; "Get Low," with Liam Payne; "365," with Katy Perry; "Good Thing," with Kehlani; a remix of Shawn Mendes' "Lost In Japan"; and the Grammy-nominated smash "The Middle," with Maren Morris and Grey.



On Friday, Zedd will play Boston's Big Night Live event, and next week, he'll ring in 2020 at DAER nightclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. In March, Zedd'll play the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, FL.

