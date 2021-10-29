Why Wasn’t There A Sequel To “Elf”?

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Will Ferrell revealed that he turned down $29 million to come back for an Elf sequel.

According to Ferrell, he turned down the sequel because the story was similar to the original 2003 film. I would’ve had to promote the movie from an honest place, said Ferrell. It would’ve been like, ‘Oh no it’s not good, I just couldn’t turn down that much money.’

When Elf was released it was a huge hit raking in $223 million at the box office and becoming a Christmas classic. How many times have you seen Elf? Do you think there should be an Elf sequel?