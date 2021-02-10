Why The Weeknd spells his name without the third “e”

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Ever wonder why The Weeknd spells his name the way he does?

A resurfaced Reddit AMA chat that made its way around the internet this week revealed why he spells his stage name without the third “e.”

The Weeknd, who’s legal name is Abel Tesfaye, said he intended to title his first mixtape “The Weekend” but he decided on House of Ballons instead.

“I hated my name at the time though so I tried it as a stage name,” he wrote in the chat, adding. “It sounded cool.”

He went on to say he changed the spelling of the name for legal reasons. “I took out the ‘e’ because there was already a Canadian band named the weekend (copyright issues),” he explained.