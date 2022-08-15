Why Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ film might be nominated for an Oscar

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has never been nominated for an Oscar for a song she wrote for a movie, but now, she just might end up being nominated for a film she directed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 14-minute movie Taylor wrote, directed and appeared in — All Too Well: The Short Film — has officially qualified for Oscar consideration in the category of best live action short Oscar. What’s more, a top consulting firm has been hired to stage an awards campaign.

To qualify for the Oscars, most movies have to play in a theater in either New York or LA during a certain period of time. According to the Hollywood Reporter, All Too Well screened for one week in New York last year, from November 12 through November 18. Timing-wise, that screening qualifies it for the best live action short category, because that category’s eligibility window runs from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

But if things go really well, Taylor could end up with not one but two Oscar nods: One for All Too Well, and one in the Best Original Song category for “Carolina,” which she wrote for the movie Where the Crawdads Sing.

In addition to Taylor, All Too Well stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

