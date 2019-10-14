Why Rihanna didn't mind being asked about pregnancy by 'Vogue''s Anna Wintour

Last week, Vogue released a video in which Rihanna and Vogue editor Anna Wintour questioned one another, with some fans surprised that Wintour came right out and asked, "Rihanna, do you hope to have a baby soon?"

While she was flustered by the question initially, the singer now says she didn't mind being grilled about this very personal subject.

Speaking to Extra at the party for the launch of her new photo book, Rihanna said, "A lot of women get very defensive. It’s personal, it’s our bodies, and of course it’s our time, and it’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom...but it’s mine, so I’m fine. Anna just wants to know what the people want to know."

The star added that it's "unbelievable" to her that her current Vogue cover is her sixth, saying, "I can’t believe that Anna Wintour wanted me on her cover once, much less six times."

As for the new book, Rihanna by Rihanna, the "Work" singer says she chose all the photos for the project herself, and there are more than a thousand of them. It took her five years to create, she says, adding, "My fans are going to be really thrilled."

