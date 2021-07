Kanye West is working hard to finish his Donda album. Yes, the album that was supposed to come out on July 23.

There is word that until he finishes, he is actually living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium where he had the album listening party. Outlets are saying the rapper is not only living there until the album is done, but so is a small team of people, including his recording engineers and a chef.

Donda is supposed to be out on August 6th. Would you ever live in a stadium?