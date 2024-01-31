Why is Justin Bieber singing again?

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Bieber has fans excited with a few of his recent Instagram posts.

In one post, Justin appears to be singing while backed up by a DJ, guitarist and other instruments; he’s put a “shush” emoji in the caption. His wife, Hailey, commented, “Exactly!!!!!!!!!” Fans lost their minds in the comments, with one writing, “JUSTIN REMEMBERED HE’S AN ARTIST EVERYONE SCREAMED,” and another adding, “THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!!”

Another wrote, “The prince of pop is BACK!!!” while yet another wrote, “Rehearsals? Oh we are so back.”

To be fair, it’s not clear why or where Justin was performing. He then posted another series of photos in which he’s singing in the same location, which looks like it may be a studio or a rehearsal room.

Earlier in January, Justin posted that he was “excited for this year.” Could it be because new music is coming? If it is, it would be the Canadian superstar’s first solo single since 2021’s “Ghost.” He released other songs in 2022 and 2023, but they were collaborations with other artists.

While we wait for more news, Justin will be serving as a celebrity captain for one of the teams participating in NHL All-Star Weekend, beginning Thursday, which is being hosted in Toronto by his favorite team, the Maple Leafs. Fellow Canadian stars Will Arnett, Tate McRae and Michael Bublé are also serving as celebrity captains during the event.

