Why Don't We is back with new single, "Fallin'": "It was time to do this ourselves"

A few years ago, three new boy bands came onto the scene: PRETTYMUCH was formed by Simon Cowell, In Real Life was formed on the reality competition show Boy Band, and Why Don’t We came together organically. Now Why Don’t We is now back with a new look, a new song and a new creative direction.

Daniel, Corbyn, Jonah, Jack and Zach just released a new single and video, “Fallin’,” and have announced that they’re taking control of their music. In the video, they’re all performing together in a rock band setting with instruments.

“Writing and producing our own music has been one of the most rewarding experiences for us,” says Corbyn in a statement. “In the past four years we’ve become confident enough to reinvent ourselves, becoming the band we always hoped to be.”

“It was time to do this ourselves,” adds Daniel. “I’m happy we got to release our own vision. These are our ideas, melodies, and thoughts. When the fans listen, they’ll know it really comes from us.”

Two days ago, Why Don’t We celebrated their fourth anniversary, writing on Instagram, “We are so damn thankful for all the memories we’ve made so far, and all the amazing things the future has in store. getting off that plane at LAX 4 years ago today and starting this chapter in our lives…we had no idea what would happen.”

They added, “You all have become one big worldwide family to us and we’ll never be able to thank you enough. we say it every night before we go on stage, and we’ll say it now: this is only the beginning.”

Since forming, Why Don’t We have completed world tours, performed at Madison Square Garden, scored one gold and two platinum singles, won a Teen Choice Award, been all over TV and racked up three billion streams.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.