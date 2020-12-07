Why Don't We check into the "Lotus Inn"

Why Don’t We has released a new single from their upcoming album The Good Times and The Bad Ones, due out January 15.

The song is called “Lotus Inn,” and in a statement, group member Jonah Marais says they group took inspiration for it from the 2010 movie Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

“‘Lotus Inn’ is a song we wrote to end our live show with, it has that epic encore feeling,” says Jonah. “We were inspired by…a scene from the first Percy Jackson book/movie where they get stuck in The Lotus Hotel and Casino, indulging in lotus flowers and drinks before they realize a few hours had actually gone on for days.”

Jonah also says they took inspiration from the “lotus-eaters” in Homer‘s epic poem The Odyssey. In that poem, the lotus-eaters were a race of people living on an island who ate the fruit and flowers of the lotus tree, a narcotic that made them forget their homes and loved ones and sleep away their lives.

He notes, “Our lyric ‘staying at the Lotus Inn’ captures the idea that while partying can be a hell of a time, it can definitely side track you.”

A video for the song is also out now. On December 9, the group will debut its episode of the new YouTube Originals series 30 Days With, which gives fans a look at the creation of the new album.

By Andrea Dresdale

