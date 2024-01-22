Why Camila Cabello didn’t have to audition for role in ‘Rob Peace’

‘Rob Peace’ star and director Chiwetel Ejiofor, cast members Camila Cabello and Jay Will; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Camila Cabello is in Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival, promoting her new film Rob Peace. It turns out it was her performance in the 2021 Prime Video update of Cinderella that won her the part — no audition needed.

The director of Rob Peace, Chiwetel Ejiofor, tells Variety that when he saw Camila in Cinderella, he knew she’d be perfect for the film, even though it’s neither a musical nor a comedy, and gave her the part without requiring her to try out for it.

Ejiofor, who also wrote the film and stars as Peace’s father, told Variety, “I was struck by her charisma.” During a discussion with Variety about the film, he told Camila, “I knew you’d be perfect for the role. I was thrilled when you said you’d join us on this journey.” Camila replied, “I was thrilled when you asked.”

Rob Peace is a drama based on the true story of a Yale University graduate who was forced to sell drugs to help pay his father’s legal bills. It’s based on a biography of Peace written by his Yale University roommate.

In the movie, Camila plays Naya, Rob’s on-and-off girlfriend. She tells Variety that when it comes to choosing which roles she takes on, “For me, it’s really whatever makes me feel something. It’s not that thought out for me. It’s whatever feels new or challenging, or what I haven’t done before.”

Last year, Camila voiced a character in Trolls Band Together.

