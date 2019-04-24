Why "Broken & Beautiful" is one of Kelly Clarkson's "favorite things" she's ever recorded

Atlantic Records/STXfilmsKelly Clarkson's latest single, "Broken & Beautiful," is from her upcoming animated film UglyDolls, and she says she really loves it, for two reasons.

In a clip posted on People.com, Kelly says, "'Broken & Beautiful' is one of my favorite things I've ever been able to record, one, because Pink wrote it, and I'm a huge Pink fan."

Pink co-wrote the song with two of Ed Sheeran's frequent collaborators -- Steve Mac and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid -- as well as Christopher Comstock, better known as electronic DJ/producer Marshmello.

As for the second reason she loves the song, Kelly says, "There couldn’t have been a more perfect song written for the whole theme of this movie. And 'broken' meaning, not damaged, 'broken' just meaning everybody’s under construction!”

In the movie, Kelly stars as Moxy, a misfit toy who leads her pals to the town of Perfection, in hopes of getting matched with a child in the real world. But they eventually learn that nobody's perfect, and it's much better to be unique and to love yourself and all your imperfections.

UglyDolls hits theaters May 3.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.