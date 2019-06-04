Why Bebe Rexha's not afraid of turning "Dirty 30"

J. Lee/FilmMagic

J. Lee/FilmMagicBebe Rexha will hit the big 3-0 in August, but she's not scared of getting older -- because she claims that her skills in the bedroom have improved with age.

Speaking to People magazine at the CFDA Awards on Monday, Bebe boasted, "Dirty 30! You know, a lot of times women are meant to feel bad about turning 30, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I am a better lover now than I was 10 years ago!’”

She then added, "I'll [make love to you] so good, you don't even know, so don't even try!"

“Don’t make me feel bad about turning 30," the "Meant to Be" star continued. "Women — feel good about your age. You are amazing and you’re perfect just the way you are!”

The singer then predicted that her manager would "kill" her for those comments, but added, "You know what, it’s the truth!”

