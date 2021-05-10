Why Bebe Rexha’s ‘Better Mistakes’ was like a therapy session: “I was just trying to write about what was heavy on my heart”

Warner Records

Bebe Rexha‘s new album Better Mistakes is out now, and she says making it was almost like a therapy session, because she wrote about everything that she says “was heavy on my heart.”

“There was definitely some songs that, you know, were [therapeutic],” she tells ABC Audio. “There was a song that I wrote during a breakup that was very therapeutic for me. And I talk about my mental health — that was very therapeutic for me.”

“I was…just trying to write about..all the things that I’m insecure about,” adds the “Meant to Be” singer. “Y’know growing up, I was scared that I was going to go crazy, so I wrote a song about that.”

“I was insecure that maybe I’m not normal. I was insecure about my body and being jealous of other females. So we wrote about that,” Bebe explains. Then, referring to her single “Sabotage,” she notes, “There’s a song where I talk about [how] I feel like I’m my own worst enemy and I’m the one ruining everything in my life… And am I going to do that for the rest of my life?”

“So we wrote a lot of songs about those [things], but we made them feel very empowering,” Bebe says. “And then there’s some songs that are really broken down, that are really heavy — but they come from a very real place.”

On May 20 starting at 9 p.m. ET, Bebe will perform a Better Mistakes livestream concert via the Veeps platform. You can get tickets now, and it’ll be available for 24 for hours afterward.

