Who’s Ready For “This Is Paris” Coming This Fall!? I LOVE PARIS HILTON!!!! #ThatsHot

As Paris Hilton readies for her upcoming YouTube special “This Is Paris” this fall, the Hilton hotel heiress reveals that she still has nightmares because of a traumatic experience that happened to her as a teenager.

In a clip from the documentary Paris says, “I’m nervous. I’m shaking. It’s hard to even eat, because my stomach is just like, turning. I don’t know—it’s something that’s very personal and not something I like talking about. No one really knows who I am. Something happened in my childhood that I’ve never talked about with anyone. I still have nightmares about it.”

Paris describes filming the YouTube documentary as “very therapeutic” for her and says she “learned a lot about herself while making the film.”

The YouTube Originals documentary, “This Is Paris” will debut on September 14th.

