Who’s Ready For Halloween Horror Nights At Universal Orlando?!

Oh goodness gracious the CLASSICS are coming to life! The “Universal Monsters” including Dracula, The Wolfman and Frankenstein, the Mummy and the Creature from the Black Lagoon! I’m getting scared already – yet excited for the Halloween candy to come!

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., ORLANDO, Fla. (April 29, 2019) – “Universal Monsters” will come to life

in all-new terrifying Halloween Horror Nights mazes at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios

Hollywood, inspired by Universal’s original cinematic monsters and the movie studio that invented the horror

films. The terrifying experiences on both coasts will wake some of the most frightening and legendary

monsters in horror history and bring them face-to-face with guests at the nation’s premier Halloween events.

At Universal Orlando Resort, guests will be hunted by every single grisly monster from the anthology,

including Dracula, The Wolfman and Frankenstein, in the all-new experience, “Universal Monsters.” Each

sinister environment will bleed from one to the next as guests press through the darkened realms of

horrifying creatures. Guests will face bloody terrors in Dracula’s castle and flee from what is behind the

cryptic howls of the grim forest. They’ll run from the horrifying man-made monster within Dr. Frankenstein’s

laboratory, and fall prey to an ancient Egyptian curse as they are pursued by the evil Mummy. Guests will try

to escape the mysterious Creature lurking in the Black Lagoon, or become victims of other horrors waiting in

the shadows. Click here to witness the terror that is coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal

Orlando Resort.

On the heels of last year’s successful “Universal Monsters” experience, Universal Studios Hollywood will

introduce an all-new horrifying maze, “Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman,” that delves deeper into the

Universal Monsters’ lore. Loosely based on Universal’s 1943 horror movie of the same name, this reimagined

tale for the 21st century takes guests on a terrifying journey that bears witness to a deadly confrontation

between these two horror icons and the epic battle that rages between them. Guests will follow in the

footsteps of the Frankenstein Monster, lured by exotic music towards a nearby gypsy camp while desperately

seeking sanctuary from a mob of angry villagers determined to destroy him. It is within the gypsy

encampment that the Frankenstein Monster meets The Wolfman and where the madness begins as guests are

led along a path of destruction through the murky Moors, to a creepy cemetery and into the smoldering ruins

of Castle Frankenstein and its icy cellars beneath.

Once again, GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, SLASH, long hailed as one of the best electric guitarplayers of all time, will collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose an original score for the

maze. Click here to witness the rise of the undead that begins this fall at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights” is the ultimate Halloween event. For more than 25 years,

guests from around the world have visited “Halloween Horror Nights” to become victims inside their own

horror film. Multiple movie-quality mazes based on iconic horror television shows, films and original stories

come to life season after season. And, the streets of each park’s event are transformed into highly-themed

scare zones where menacing scare-actors lunge from every darkened corner.

“Halloween Horror Nights” begins Friday, September 6 in Orlando and on Friday, September 13 in

Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. A Limited time ticket offer and

vacation package for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights is on sale now. For more information

about “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit

www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

About Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is a unique vacation destination that is part of the NBCUniversal Comcast family.

For more than 25 years, Universal Orlando has been creating epic vacations for the entire family – incredible

experiences that place guests in the heart of powerful stories and adventures.

Universal Orlando’s three theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and

Universal’s Volcano Bay, are home to some of the world’s most exciting and innovative theme park

experiences – including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade and The Wizarding World of

Harry Potter – Diagon Alley. Universal Orlando’s hotels are destinations unto themselves and include Loews

Portofino Bay Hotel, the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort,

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal’s Aventura Hotel. Its entertainment complex, Universal

CityWalk, offers immersive dining and entertainment for every member of the family.

About Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood is The Entertainment Capital of L.A. and includes a full-day, movie-based

theme park and Studio Tour. As a leading global entertainment destination, Universal Studios Hollywood

delivers highly themed immersive lands that translate to real-life interpretations of iconic movie and television

shows. Attractions include “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” which features a bustling Hogsmeade

village and such critically-acclaimed rides as “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” and “Flight of the

Hippogriff™”, and the highly-anticipated Summer opening of “Jurassic World—The Ride.” Other

immersive lands include “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and “Super Silly Fun Land” as well as

“Springfield,” hometown of America’s favorite TV family, located adjacent to the award-winning “The

Simpsons Ride™” and DreamWorks Theatre featuring “Kung Fu Panda Adventure.” The world-renowned

Studio Tour is Universal Studios Hollywood’s signature attraction, inviting guests behind-the-scenes of the

world’s biggest and busiest movie and television production studio where they can also experience such thrill

rides as “Fast & Furious—Supercharged” and “King Kong 360 3D.” The adjacent Universal CityWalk

entertainment, shopping and dining complex also includes the all-new multi-million dollar, redesigned

Universal CityWalk Cinema, featuring deluxe recliner seating in screening room quality theatres, and the “5

Towers” state-of-the-art outdoor concert stage.

Updates on “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood are available online at

Hollywood.HalloweenHorrorNights.com and on Facebook at: “Halloween Horror Nights – Hollywood,”

Instagram at @HorrorNights and Twitter at @HorrorNights as Creative Director John Murdy reveals a

running chronicle of exclusive information. Watch videos on Halloween Horror Nights YouTube and join

the conversation using #UniversalHHN

