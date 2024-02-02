Who’s Ready For A Remake Of “Attack Of The 50 Foot Woman”?

The classic B-movie title Attack of the 50 Foot Woman is getting a remake from Tim Burton and Gillian Flynn. Burton is attached to direct the movie from a script by the Gone Girl scribe.

Warner Bros. is behind the project, which will be a re-imagining of the 1950s genre film. The succinct logline for that earlier film reads: “Turned into a giantess by an alien, a woman (Allison Hayes) finds her husband (William Hudson) in a bar with a floozy (Yvette Vickers).” Nathan Juran directed the pic, which was released by Warners.

Burton is also set to produce the project with Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper. Kai Dolbashian will executive produce.