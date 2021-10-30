Who’s Inducting Who At The Rock Hall Of Fame Ceremony!

Some big-time celebrities will be on hand for Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony – including a Beatle and the biggest pop star on the planet.

Paul McCartney will be in the building to induct the Foo Fighters, while Carole King will be inducted by none other than Taylor Swift.

Actress Drew Barrymore will induct The Go-Go’s, while Angela Bassett will induct Tina Turner.

Lionel Richie will induct music mogul Clarence Avant, recipient of this year’s Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Other celebrities performing at the event include Bryan Adams, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, and H.E.R.

The ceremony will be held Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. It will air on HBO Nov. 20th.

Which inductee are you most excited to see honored this weekend?