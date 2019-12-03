Whoops! Boom Mic In Scene Of “Mandalorian”! However…..I don’t see it, do you?

Is this The Mandalorian‘s version of the infamous Game Of Thrones coffee cup incident from earlier this year?

An Eagle-eyed viewer watching the new Star Wars series on Disney+ happened to catch a microphone boom arm at the top of the frame, 16 and a half minutes into Chapter 4: Sanctuary.

Following fan outrage at the production error, GoT went back and re-edited the scene to remove the beverage. Comicbook.com says it’s unknown what will be done in this case.

New episodes of The Mandalorian hit the streaming service on Fridays.

Have you caught production gaffes while watching TV shows and movies? What’s the worse you’ve noticed?