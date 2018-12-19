Whooooooooo’s The Smartest Dog? Whoooo’s The Smartest Dog?

You’re the smartest dog! Yes you are! Yes you are!!!!

Hopefully that’s what Griffin’s day sounded like after the service dog received an honorary diploma from Clarkson University.

The golden retriever attended class with Brittany Hawley every day for four years as she worked on earning her master’s degree in occupational therapy, so it only makes sense that her companion got to wear a cap and gown and take the walk across the stage.

Clarkson’s board of trustees felt Griffin was deserving of the sheepskin for his “extraordinary effort, steadfast commitment and diligent dedication to the well-being and student success” of his owner.

Hawley, who uses a wheelchair to get around, says of her 4-year-old assistance dog, “I couldn’t participate in anything without him.”

What was your graduation ceremony like? Did anything unusual happen? Who was the speaker?