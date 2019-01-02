Whoa. Madonna Got A Huge BUTT For Christmas!

That’s all I can take away from this clip of her performing “Like A Prayer” with her son on NYE.

Here’s the whole story – Madonna surprised the New Years Eve crowd at Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village. The bar kicked off the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 riots that became the foundation of the LGBTQ revolution.

Madonna spoke to the crowd about the continued need for compassion, love, and equality for all before belting out her hit, “Like A Prayer” with her 13-year-old son, David Banda, who accompanied her with an acoustic guitar.

Madonna also sang Elvis Presley’s, Can’t Help Falling In Love, “I just wanna say I’ve never performed on a stage this small!” said Madonna.

