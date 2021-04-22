Who Will Be Hosting Jeopardy?

As the popular game show Jeopardy! continues its search for a permanent host, the final group of guest hosts has been announced.

On the list: ABC’s Good Morning America anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, actor and host of PBS’ Reading Rainbow LaVar Burton, and Fox Sports’ Joe Buck. Guest hosts including Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been filling in since longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in November.

There’s still no word on who the frontrunner is for the full-time gig. Who should have gotten a chance to guest host that hasn’t already?