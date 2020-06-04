Who Wants MORE “Joe Exotic” Music?! **Me!**

By now you’ve heard of the name Joe Exotic a.k.a “Tiger King.” One name you probably don’t know is Vince Johnson, one half of a duo that wrote and performed Joe Exotic’s music in the viral docuseries.

The Vince Johnson Band just signed with BMG Rights Management and Create Music Group for an exclusive licensing and distribution deal.

Johnson plans on releasing the music from the Tiger King documentary with a full album due out later this year. Joe Exotic, who is currently serving time in jail for the murder plot of Carole Baskin, won’t be doing vocals but Johnson will be releasing a new song, “Killer Carole” on the new project.

Daniel Clinton, Vince Johnson’s musical counterpart passed from a heart attack last year. Look for “Killer Carole” and songs from “Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness” on streaming services soon.

