Who took home a Moonman at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards?

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were unlike anything fans have seen since the ceremony first aired in 1984. Hosted by Keke Palmer, the show was held in various locations around New York City, as well as a soundstage in L.A., to adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The night’s big winners included Lady Gaga, BTS and Ariana Grande — winning four awards each.
Overall, Gaga was named Artist of the Year and took home the Song of the Year prize for “Rain on Me,” of which she recorded with Grande. As for Ari, fans voted her and Justin Bieber the winner of the VMAs newest category — Best Music Video from Home — for their duet “Stuck with U.”
BTS was also a force in this year’s award show, scoring big wins such as Best Group and Best Pop, the latter of which had them squaring off against Halsey, the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift.
The Weeknd took home the night’s other top prize, Video fo the Year, for his single “Blinding Lights.”
Here’s a list of this year’s winners:
Video of the Year
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga
PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
Best Pop
BTS “On”
Best Hip-Hop
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Best R&B
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Best K-Pop
BTS “On”
Best Latin
Maluma ft. J Balvin “Que? Pena”
Best Rock
Coldplay “Orphans”
Best Alternative
Machine Gun Kelly “Bloody Valentine”
Best Group
BTS
Best Music Video From Home
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber “Stuck with U”
Best Quarantine Performance
CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
Video For Good
H.E.R. “I Can’t Breathe”
Best Direction
Taylor Swift “The Man”
Best Cinematography
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
Best Art Direction
Miley Cyrus “Mother’s Daughter”
Best Visual Effects
Dua Lipa “Physical”
Best Choreography
BTS “On”
Best Editing
Miley Cyrus “Mother’s Daughter”
By Megan Stone
