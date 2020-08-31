Who took home a Moonman at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards?

MTV

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were unlike anything fans have seen since the ceremony first aired in 1984. Hosted by Keke Palmer, the show was held in various locations around New York City, as well as a soundstage in L.A., to adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The night’s big winners included Lady Gaga, BTS and Ariana Grande — winning four awards each.

Overall, Gaga was named Artist of the Year and took home the Song of the Year prize for “Rain on Me,” of which she recorded with Grande. As for Ari, fans voted her and Justin Bieber the winner of the VMAs newest category — Best Music Video from Home — for their duet “Stuck with U.”

BTS was also a force in this year’s award show, scoring big wins such as Best Group and Best Pop, the latter of which had them squaring off against Halsey, the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift.

The Weeknd took home the night’s other top prize, Video fo the Year, for his single “Blinding Lights.”

Here’s a list of this year’s winners:

Video of the Year

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Artist of the Year

Lady Gaga

PUSH Best New Artist

Doja Cat

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

Best Pop

BTS “On”

Best Hip-Hop

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Best R&B

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Best K-Pop

BTS “On”

Best Latin

Maluma ft. J Balvin “Que? Pena”

Best Rock

Coldplay “Orphans”

Best Alternative

Machine Gun Kelly “Bloody Valentine”

Best Group

BTS

Best Music Video From Home

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber “Stuck with U”

Best Quarantine Performance

CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home

Video For Good

H.E.R. “I Can’t Breathe”

Best Direction

Taylor Swift “The Man”

Best Cinematography

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

Best Art Direction

Miley Cyrus “Mother’s Daughter”

Best Visual Effects

Dua Lipa “Physical”

Best Choreography

BTS “On”

Best Editing

Miley Cyrus “Mother’s Daughter”

By Megan Stone

