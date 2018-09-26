Who Should You NEVER Ask To Charge Your Phone? Your Pilot….

So we all know the person – could be you – who never has a charger for their phone. When you’re battery starts to die it’s time to ask EVERYONE in the area to borrow their charger.

Well, except 1 person. A passenger was removed from a plane after he tried to enter the cockpit to charge his phone on an IndiGo flight.

The airline released a statement on the incident saying that the man, who was in his mid-30s, was drunk and “following standard procedures the captain…initiated the offloading of the passenger on grounds of security violation.”

The man was questioned and later released without a charge both literally and figuratively.

Have you ever witnessed someone being escorted off a plane? I did! In Atlanta there was a lady who was maddddddd about something but I have no idea what. She was just screaming swear words and got escorted off.

Do you feel like the guy should have been taken to jail?