Who Knew! Reading Billboards Make You A Safer Driver!

Contrary to what you may have been told about keeping your eyes on the road while driving, a new study finds that looking at billboards might keep you safer behind the wheel.

Most distracted driving happens inside the car, whether it’s looking at a phone, eating or interaction with a passenger. That usually causes lane drift or stopping over the line.

The study used digital billboards to see if they would get the driver’s attention. When the boards were lit, drivers were drawn to look up and avoid the in-car distractions.

Checking out the digital billboards improved the driver’s lateral attention. Lane drifting and stopping over the line improved. People looking at the billboards also didn’t run red lights.

What is the most distracting thing while you drive? Has it caused you to get into an accident?