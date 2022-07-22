Who is “that guy”?: Selena Gomez’s tutorial outtake sparks questions about dating life

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez hoped to share a simple makeup tutorial, but her grandmother had other plans.

In an outtake posted on TikTok, Selena is seen as she attempts to apply her Rare Beauty lip liner. She rests her chin on one of her hands and begins to line her lips, but her relaxed demeanor changes to that of shock and concern when her grandmother bellows, “So how did you end it with that guy?”

The Grammy winner’s eyes go wide as her jaw goes slack. “Uh. I’ll tell ya in a second,” she mumbles before trying to regain her composure.

Selena succeeds in lining her lower lip before she bursts out into a fit of giggles. The video cuts off shortly after.

“I have no words,” she captioned the video. “I mean…”

Of course, fans are demanding the “Lose You to Love Me” singer spill the beans on who “that guy” is. Selena has been romantically linked to several celebs, but they were all rumors at best.

For example, people were convinced she was dating Marvel star Chris Evans — but that was all based on speculation. Both individuals have since stated they are single.

So, who is “that guy” fans so desperately want Selena to tell them about? Chances are she will never kiss and tell.

