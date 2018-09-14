Who Is Mariah Singing About In “GTFO”?

Just an FYI…she actually says “GTFO” and not the letters…so if you’re at work, you might want to turn down the volume!

WHO is she singing about?! But Mariah Carey seems to be in control on her new song ‘GTFO’ that came out yesterday morning.

The sultry track has Mariah singing about a lover who her friends warned her about twice.

“You took my love for granted/ You left me lost and disenchanted/ Bulldoze my heart as if you planned it/ My prince was so unjustly handsome,” sings Mariah.

The song is the first release from her upcoming, untitled album that is scheduled to be released later this year. The official single, “With You” is scheduled to be released on October 5th.

What do you think? About the song…and who do you think it’s about?