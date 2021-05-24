KVJ Show Who Has The Best Brunch in South Florida? Share: Vote On Our Poll! Best Brunch in South Florida? American Social (multiple locations) Avocado Grill (multiple locations) Benny’s On The Beach (Lake Worth Beach) Boatyard (Fort Lauderdale) The Breakers (Palm Beach) The Cooper (Palm Beach Gardens) Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen (West Palm Beach) The Deck at Island Gardens (Miami) Elisabetta’s (multiple locations) Eau Resort & Spa (Manalapan) E.R. Bradley’s (West Palm Beach) Farmhouse Kitchen (multiple locations) The Foxy Brown (Fort Lauderdale) Frigates (North Palm Beach) Hullabaloo (West Palm Beach) Kyle G’s (Jensen Beach) Louis Bossi’s Ristorante (multiple locations) Lynora’s (multiple locations) Mulligan’s Beach House (multiple locations) Nikki Beach Miami Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bat (multiple locations) Rock Bar (Fort Lauderdale Beach) Rooftop @1WLO (Fort Lauderdale) The Rusty Pelican (Key Biscayne) Tap 42 (multiple locations) Sailfish Marina (Palm Bech Shores) Shooter’s Waterfront (Fort Lauderdale) Spruzzo’s at The Ben (West Palm Beach) The Wharf (Fort Lauderdale & Miami) YOLO (Fort Lauderdale) Zuma (Brickell) Created with Quiz Maker