Who Does Katy Perry Consider “The One That Got Away??”

Josh Groban was surprised to learn that Katy Perry’s song The One Who Got Away was about him.

He addressed that revelation on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night. Answering a viewer question about it, Groban said, “We did [date]. We were both very private, and so we realized we were better as friends. And we’ve been very, very good friends to this day.” He continued, “She’s the best. But, I was not expecting that. That was a double take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that.”

