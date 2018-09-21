Who Does Katy Perry Consider “The One That Got Away??”

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Host Katy Perry attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Josh Groban was surprised to learn that Katy Perry’s song The One Who Got Away was about him.

He addressed that revelation on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night. Answering a viewer question about it, Groban said, “We did [date]. We were both very private, and so we realized we were better as friends. And we’ve been very, very good friends to this day.” He continued, “She’s the best. But, I was not expecting that. That was a double take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that.”

Have you ever found out you were “the one” long after you dated them? How did they admit it to you?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alec Baldwin Is Reprising His Role as President Trump on “SNL” Pizza Lovers Dream Job: Be A Taste Tester for $1,000 Per Day! Kaley Cuoco Talks About Ending The Big Bang Theory Is Janet Jackson Considering a Collaboration With Justin Bieber? Michael Franti Is Coming! The Five Most Fun Cities in the US
Comments