Who does Billie Eilish think should be the next James Bond?

ABC/Image Group LABillie Eilish has revealed her pick for who should be the next James Bond.

The "bad guy" singer, who recorded the theme song for current Bond Daniel Craig's upcoming swan song, No Time to Die, thinks that Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan should pick up the 007 mantle.

"Michael B. Jordan would kill that s***," Eilish tells London's Capital Breakfast. "I think he'd kill it."

Eilish's song "No Time to Die" was released last week. She performed it live for the first time alongside the No Time to Die film composers Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr at last Tuesday's 2020 Brit Awards.

No Time to Die the movie, Craig's fifth and final outing as the iconic British spy, hits U.S. theaters April 10.

