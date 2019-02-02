Who Do You Think Would Win In A Fight? P!nk Or Christina Aguilera?

Diva on diva crime? Christina Aguilera is trying to set the record straight on an incident between her and Pink.

Back in 2017, Pink appeared on Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohen asked her about a feud with Aguilera from back in the day. Pink said, “Actually, she swung at me in a club.”

Aguilera was on WWHL Thursday night. She told Cohen, “I heard about that story and I saw the clip of it. Look at her and look at me. I wouldn’t swing on her! She can beat my (expletive), are you kidding me?”

Christina recalled another time with Pink saying, “I seem to have a different memory of a night we had at a club where we played spin the bottle. I have a love memory. I was excited about a kiss. I was like, a kiss and all’s good. And then she put her hand up like this [covering her mouth] and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what we’re doing? Alright.’”

What celebrity fight would you like to see happen? I’m down for a good rap battle with Cardi B & Nicki Minaj!