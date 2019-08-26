Whitney Houston's new version of "Higher Love" now has a video

RCA Records

Whitney Houston's version of Steve Winwood's 1986 #1 hit "Higher Love" -- as remixed by top DJ KYGO -- now has a music video.

Despite the fact that Whitney recorded her original version of the song in 1990, the clip, which stars Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan, is a total '80s throwback. In the clip, a group of modern-day guys look through the window of an old garage, to see a group of women decked out in extremely skimpy '80s workout gear, rocking huge hair, leg warmers and big, clunky portable phones, doing aerobics to an old-school boombox.

When Morgan's character beckons the lead guy to come in, he steps through the door and -- bam! -- he's magically wearing '80s athletic gear himself, including short running shorts and athletic socks pulled all the way up. He starts busting some serious moves, and Morgan's character joins him for some dirty dancing.

As the rest of the girls start dancing on chairs a la Flashdance, the other guys enter the room and get zapped into '80s gear too. Much group dancing ensues.

As all this is going on, a TV in the corner shows a clip of Whitney in the "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" video, and we see an image of the cover of her 1987 album Whitney.

At the end of the video, we see it was all a dream that Morgan's character was having while sitting in an outdoor cafe. As she wakes up, the waiter brings her a check. She looks up at him and realizes he's the dancing partner from her dream.

"Higher Love" recently topped Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart.

