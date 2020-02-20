Whitney Houston’s Hologram is Going on Tour

This really weirds me out but brought to you by the world of technology, Whitney Houston is set to go on tour.

A hologram of the R&B singer is set to tour Europe and the United States starting on February 25th. The technology began development five years ago and her Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, says the time is now and “it’s the show Whitney would’ve wanted.”

The Whitney Houston hologram will perform hits such as “I’ll Always Love You,” and “Greatest Love of All” with backup singers and dancers.

Would you go see a hologram of Whitney Houston?