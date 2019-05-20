Whitney Houston's estate reportedly developing posthumous album and hologram tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesWhitney Houston's legacy will live on in the hearts of her fans, friends, family---and now a posthumous album as well as a hologram tour, The New York Times reports.

Speaking with Pat Houston, the vocal powerhouse's sister-in-law and former manager, the outlet has learned that Houston's estate is developing an extensive list of projects intended to revamp the late singer's mega-celebrity brand.

“Everything is about timing for me. It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic," Houston told the Times.

According to Houston, who also serves as the executor of Whitney's estate, a hologram tour has "taken precedence over everything." Any prospective live dates would feature the Grammy-winning singer's original band and backup singers.

Additional ventures will reportedly include a Broadway musical as well as a posthumous album of unreleased tracks from Whitney's 1985 self-titled debut.

The new focus on the singer's re-branding follows a $14 million deal her estate signed with the music and marketing company Primary Wave Music Publishing. The deal reportedly entitles the company to 50% of the late star's assets.

Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music anymore,” Houston said.

“People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place.”

