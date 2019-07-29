Whitney Houston to score first UK top 10 hit in 10 years with "Higher Love"

RCA Records

After entering the chart for the first time in 10 years in the U.S, Whitney Houston is set for an even more impressive feat in the U.K.

Whitney's archival recording of Steve Winwood's 1986 #1 hit "Higher Love," released recently as a remix by top DJ/producer Kygo, is set to reach the top 10 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart, jumping from #15 to #6. This will be Whitney's first top 10 in the U.K. since 2009, when she hit #5 with "Million Dollar Bill."

"Million Dollar Bill" was taken from Whitney's final album, 2009's I Look to You. She died in February of 2012.

As previously reported, Whitney's original performance of "Higher Love" was previously only released once, as a bonus track on the Japanese version of her 1990 album I'm Your Baby Tonight. Whitney's estate reached out to Kygo and asked him to rework it.

Steve Winwood's original version of "Higher Love" only reached #13 when it was first released back in 1986.

