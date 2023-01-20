Whitney Houston to be honored with a Grammy-week residency in Hollywood

Courtesy of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston

﻿Whitney Houston﻿ would have turned 60 this August, so her estate and Primary Wave have arranged a special weeklong event in Hollywood to honor her memory.

The Whitney Houston Hotel was announced Friday, which will run during Grammy week in celebration of her life and achievements. The singer’s memorabilia will be featured at Hollywood’s W Hotel, as well as Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge.

Fans will be able to see photos of the late singer and some of the most iconic gowns she wore throughout her career.

In addition, the hotel will open its doors to two days of live music with performances by Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams, Glee alum Amber Riley, “Bad for Me” singer Teddy Swims, TikTok singer Natalie Jane and more.

The event will lead up to a Saturday night pre-Grammy gala hosted by Primary Wave Music and Whitney’s estate. The night will also include a special guest DJ, whose identity has not been revealed.

The weeklong event begins Wednesday, February 1, with an official unveiling and the opening of the Whitney Houston pop-up retail shop and gallery.

Whitney accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub in 2012; drugs were found in her system. She was 48.

