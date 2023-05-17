‘White Men Can’t Jump’ star Jack Harlow says acting isn’t “some side quest” for him

Peter Iovino/Hulu

Now that Jack Harlow has been bitten by the acting bug, there’s no cure.

People reports that at a Q&A following a New York City screening of his first movie — Hulu’s remake of the 1992 Woody Harrelson/Wesley Snipes film White Men Can’t Jump — Jack said that he’s very serious about his acting career.

“To me, this s*** is not a side quest,” he said. “This isn’t a side mission that I’m tacking on just to keep the entertainer thing going and make some extra money. I really got the bug and fell in love with this, and I’m developing a deep passion for the craft of this the same way I had in music.”

He continued, “I don’t want it to be a side hustle, I want to full-on go after this, and I’m going after it and I’m going to continue to do more.”

Jack admitted, “Acting is way harder than music, if you ask me; way more grueling,” but added, “I loved the challenge and [I’m] so grateful that this was the start.”

In the film, Jack plays a former basketball player who teams up with a local hotshot, played by Sinqua Walls, whose anger issues prevented him from making the NBA. It streams on Hulu starting Friday, May19.

