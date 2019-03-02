While We Complain About The Peanuts And Pretzels…At Least We Didn’t Find A TOOTH In Our Airplane Snack!

People complaining about their inflight meals is almost a given, but on Tuesday a passenger flying from Melbourne, Australia, to Wellington, New Zealand with Singapore Airlines actually has a good reason to be upset.

Bradley Button thought he was just biting into some undercooked rice, but when he looked down, he made a startling discovery.

In the tray was a human tooth, and not his own to boot. Speaking to the Australian Associated Press, Button says, “For the rest of the flight I was not well; just the idea of having someone else’s body part in my food is not nice.”

The airline said they are investigating the issue and offered Button a $75 voucher that he can spend in the duty-free shop.

Ever find a foreign object in a meal? What was it?!!!!

