While in quarantine, Sam Smith likes having their Oscar around

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

C Flanigan/FilmMagicBack when the star-studded One World: Together at Home special took place, anyone who saw Sam Smith and John Legend duetting on the classic "Stand By Me" may have noticed that in the background at Sam's home in London, there was a trophy case displaying the non-binary singer's Oscar and Grammys. Turns out that was a rare sighting of the prize, which they won in 2016 for the James Bond theme "Writing's on the Wall."

The British tabloid The Sun quotes Sam as saying, "I usually keep it in my safe, but since I’ve been at home I keep it out. I feel like I’m here, I can protect it. Whenever I’m away on tour I put it away, because you can’t get another one if it gets [stolen] or anything.”

But the singer would be happy to put the Oscar away again, if it meant that quarantine was over.

“I just cannot wait for McDonald’s," The Sun quotes them as saying. "McDonald’s and a gay bar, that is all I need.”

In the U.K., McDonald's has been closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

