While Alex Trebeck Has No Choice Who Succeeds Him, He Does Have A Favorite!

When it comes time for Alex Trebek to step down from his quizmaster duties on Jeopardy!, he doesn’t want to be involved in picking his successor.

The 79-year-old host feels passionate about this, reiterating his point each time he’s asked. Producers say he’s felt this way for a long time.

“It’s not a decision that would be up to me. And I would not make myself available to ‘presenting’ an opinion,” Trebek recently told TVLine.

When pressed, Trebek joked, “Well, it’s probably going to be a woman, and she’ll have to be bright, she’ll have to have a good sense of humor…’ Uhhhh, let’s see…. Betty White! Betty White is my choice.”

Who could you see as the next Jeopardy! host? Why?