While A Nice Offer, I Think Nicki Minaj Is Missing The Point….

It appears that Nicki is just a headline reader and didn’t get into the full story. She offered to give Geoffrey Owens (aka Elvin from The Cosby Show, job shamed for working at Trader Joe’s) $25,000. I believe he told GMA that he took the job at Trader Joe’s between acting jobs. For money, for something to do, to get out of the house. HE’S NOT BROKE! He wanted to stay busy and still contribute to the household between acting jobs!!

Tyler Perry offered him a job, which is cool and something I can see him accepting. But just taking $25K from Nicki Minaj?! Sit down Nicki…he doesn’t need your hand out.