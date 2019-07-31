Which song's lyrics are the most searched-for this summer?

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineWe already know that the Song of the Summer will likely be "Old Town Road" -- but what about the song lyrics of the summer? According to Billboard, LyricFind, which tracks lyric searches domestically and globally, has been ranking the most popular lyric-search queries since the beginning of May...and it looks like the horses win again.

LyricFind's data shows that the top-trending lyrics of the summer of 2019 so far are the ones to -- you guessed it -- "Old Town Road." The number two song on the ranking is also the song that's been hanging out in the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 behind "Old Town Road" for weeks now: Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy."

The third most popular lyric search is for "Piece of Your Heart," a dance track by Meduza, followed by Shawn Mendes' hit from the spring, "If I Can't Have You."

The rest of LyricFind's top 10 includes “Never Really Over” by Katy Perry, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" by Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus, “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, and “S.O.S.” by Avicii featuring Aloe Blacc.

After Labor Day, Billboard will reveal the official Song of the Summer, and we'll also find out the official song lyrics of the summer --- but those horses in the back seem like a safe bet.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.