Which legendary love song is tops on Spotify's V-Day playlists?

ABC/Randy Holmes

What's the most romantic song ever? According to Spotify listeners, "All of Me" by John Legend takes the cake.

"All of Me," which has racked up more than a billion streams on Spotify, is the most-added song to playlists among songs with "love" in the title, of which there are a staggering 75 million on the service. It's also the top song choice for playlists titled "Valentine's Day" for both men and women. Streams of "All of Me" have increased by at least 50% each year on February 14 since its release in 2013.

“I hear from so many people that they’ve used it to propose, to walk down the aisle, and to celebrate milestones,” John told Spotify. “Thank you all for making me a part of your most memorable moments.”

“The impact of ‘All of Me’ continues to amaze and inspire me,” he adds. “I’m so honored to know we created something that has meant so much to so many people."

While noting that he wrote the song to express how he feels about his wife Chrissy Tiegen, the EGOT-winning star notes, "Often the best songs are able to express something in a way that is both personal and universal. I’m grateful to know that lovers around the world have connected with this song and made it their own.”

So what does the writer of the most-loved song about love do on Valentine's Day? John says Friday, he and Chrissy plan to "get away from the kids for a night, go up to Napa Valley and visit one of [their] our favorite restaurants."

