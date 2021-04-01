Where To Get A Free Burrito For National Burrito Day! (04-01-21)

It’s National Burrito Day, and no- It’s not a April 1st Prank!

Here are some places you can score a burrito deal for National Burrito Day!

Check Out The Thrillist Article For Full Story!

FREE BURRITO

Chipotle

The deal: The chain is giving out 10,000 free burritos through an online game. Go to the link here to play and (maybe) get a free lunch.

When: April 1

Del Taco

The deal: If you buy an Epic Burrito through the Del Taco app, you can get a second one for free.

When: April 1

BURRITO DEALS

Moe’s Southwest Grill

The deal: Moe’s is offering $5 burritos and bowls all day through the Moe’s app or in-store.

When: April 1

Taco John’s

The deal: Grab a Boss Burrito or a Boss Bowl for just $5.

When: April 1

Grubhub

The deal: The delivery service is offering $7 off an order of at least $20 from a whole lot of burrito hot spots on National Burrito Day. You can get the deal at Freebirds World Burrito, Bubbakoo’s, Jackass Burrito, Willy’s Mexicana, Hot Head Burrito, Chronic Tacos, Savage Burrito, Costa Vida, Barberitos, El Vez, El Rey, Cafe Rio, Bad Ass Breakfast Burritos, Freshii, Taco Del Mar, Rosalita’s Tacos, Hacienda Colorado, and Tijuana Flats.

When: April 1

Abuelo’s

The deal: Take 50% off the Durango Burrito for National Burrito Day. Though, you have to place the order through the Abuelo’s mobile app.

When: April 1

Miguel’s Jr.

The deal: Grab the Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito or the Bean & Cheese Burrito for $1.99 on National Burrito Day.

When: April 1

Miguel’s California Mexican Cocina

The deal: Get a Pop’s Burrito or a Carne Asada Burrito for $8 with an option to tack on a House Margarita for $3.

When: April 1

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

The deal: You can trim $2 off any burrito in honor of National Burrito Day. Plus, Rubio’s will donate a meal to Feeding San Diego for every burrito purchase on March 31 and April 1. Just order from the Rubio’s website or mobile app while using the code “MKTG1068.”

When: March 31 – April 1

Taco John’s

The deal: The launch of its new value menu includes the option to grab a free Chicken, Bacon Guacamole Street Taco when you order any Pepsi product through the Taco John’s app.

When: Through April 5

Tocaya Organica

The deal: The California and Arizona-based chain is offering $2 off all burritos at all 17 locations for National Burrito Day. Use the code “BURRITODAY” on the Tocaya site or app, as well as on Postmates and Uber Eats.

When: April 1

Maverik

The deal: The roadside pitstop is offering $1 off a BonFire Burrito. Additionally, as long as you’re stopping by check the app if you’re a Maverik loyalty member because 5,000 people are getting a free burrito dropped into their app.

When: April 1