Where In The USA Is The Cheapest Big Mac?

A new map is showing the average price of McDonald’s Big Macs in the United States.

According to a real-time updated Pantry and Larder map, the state with the least expensive Big Macs is Oklahoma, with one location selling the burger for $3.49.

Missouri, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio also boast lower prices.

The most expensive Big Macs vary in price from $4.99 to $5.23 in places like New York, Hawaii and Massachusetts.

See the map at pantryandlarder.com/mccheapest.

When the Big Mac first appeared at a single Pennsylvania franchise in 1967, the burger cost 45 cents.

What do you think a Big Mac should cost?