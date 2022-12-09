Where & How To Get Rid of Your Tree After Christmas!

Did you get a real tree this year? You’re gonna need to make sure you know how to properly dispose of it!

First things first, make sure you remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and other NON-organic decorative materials that aren’t part of the original tree. Pick-up is during the first 2 weeks of January! You’ve got it extra easy here in Palm Beach County – you can simply put it out on the curb for regular trash pickup.

Now, if you’re someone who likes to keep your tree up until Valentine’s Day, we can’t help ya.