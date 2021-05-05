KVJ Show

Where do you get the best authentic Mexican food in South Florida?

Montezuma’s
El Rucon its a food truck in lake worth
Tacos Al Carbon in Lake Worth
La Placitas in lake worth
Rosalitas in Atlantis
La Fagota (Lake Park, Jupiter & Wellington)
Casa Linda near Boynton Beach mall
QUVO in the Fort Lauderdale
Do�a Racquel in Broward
La Union Bakery in Broward
Ernesto’s Tacos in Kendall & Homestead
Redland Market Village south of Cutler Bay
Los Agaves in RPB
Casa Amigos in PSL
Calavares Cantina Jupiter
Rancho Chico / Stuart